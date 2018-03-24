‘We promised and we’ve delivered’ – Bawuma slams critics

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has slammed critics of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government who have accused the administration of consistently making outlandish promises despite not fulfilling previously-made pledges, over a year into their four-year tenure.

A section of Ghanaians has been trolling the administration for making a lot of promises, with a number of people on social media tagging the President as ‘King Promise.’

But speaking at the launch of the restoration of teacher trainee allowances at the Accra College of Education, Dr. Bawumia described the achievements of President Akufo-Addo in his tenure as puzzling to critics.

“As you know, politicians are not really known or expected to keep their promises. Usually, when you make a promise it is viewed very skeptically as maybe an attempt at a 419 scheme to hoodwink the voters and so over time the electorate has grown to be very skeptical because by and large it is argued that we make promises and do not keep them but when you look at our government since Nana Akuffo Addo has been President, it has been a year now and some three months, I think we will have to start taking the promises of people like Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo very seriously.”

The Vice President further touted the administration’s performance in stabilizing the economy saying that the once struggling economy under President Mahama is now the fastest growing economy in the world.

He indicated that the NPP government, despite inheriting a struggling economy from the previous administration, introduced viable policies such as the free SHS programme and also restored the allowances for trainee teachers and nurses, both of which they had promised to do.

“The President is driven by a passion to change Ghana and leave a legacy for this country so he promised against all odds and against the economic constraints of our time when we could not even pay teacher and nursing trainee allowance or keep up with our statutory payments as an economy, of introducing free SHS and in September last year and he fulfilled the promise.”

Gov’t promises

Other key promises made by the NPP government since assuming office include the construction of a total of five hundred and seventy (570) dams in the three northern regions in fulfillment of NPP Government’s manifesto pledge to facilitate community-owned and managed small-scale irrigation facilities across the country, popularly known as “One Village One Dam”, and the rolling out of processes for the issuance of the new National Identification Cards in April, 2018.

–

By: Marian Ansah & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana