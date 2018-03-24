MOGO2018 underway at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

The 2018 edition of Music of Ghana Origin (MOGO) organised by Citi 97.3 FM, is currently ongoing at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Over the years, Citi FM has celebrated indigenous Ghana music by featuring great Ghanaian music legends whose songs are rooted in music of Ghanaian origin.

This year’s MOGO features the ‘native son’ of Ghanaian music, Amandzeba, ‘Gyata Bi’ singer Adane Best, traditional Ga ensemble, Dromo Naa and master keyboardist Isaac Aryee.

At the moment, Dromo Naa is wowing patrons with his classic Ga compositions.

Patrons are beside themselves with joy as they dance to good music brewed in the Ghanaian pot.

The #2018MOGO is sponsored by Freight Consult, Special Ice Mineral Water, with support from La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Watch #MOGO2018 live below:

MOGO 2018 WATCH: You are watching a Facebook Live Coverage of Citi FM's Music of Ghanaian Origin Concert (MOGO).

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana