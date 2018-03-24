Funeral of Ebony Reigns underway [Photos]

The funeral of Dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known in showbiz circles as Ebony Reigns, is underway at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The ceremony comes on the back of a concert which was held at the Trade Fair Centre on Friday night in honour of the late artiste.

Ebony died on February 8, 2018 with two others in a car accident while returning from a visit in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region.

Hundreds of friends, colleagues and fans are at the State House to bid farewell to the deceased starlet.

More sympathizers are already trooping to the funeral grounds to mourn and pay their last respects to the “Sponsor” and “Hustle” hitmaker.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana