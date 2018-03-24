Dancehall diva Ebony Reigns goes home [Photos]

Thousands thronged the forecourt of the State House in Accra today to bid farewell to the late dancehall artiste, Pricilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in music circles as Ebony Reigns.

The funeral which was attended by colleagues, fans and sympathizers started with a traditional music and dance performance from the Amamre Ensemble. They performed Akan traditional music and dances, ranging from kete, adowa to fontomfrom.

Students of Ebony’s alma mater, Mamfe Methodist High School, also did a rendition of Ebony’s popular songs with the brass band.

The family, clergy, management and Musicians Union took turns to pay tribute to the dancehall diva.

In his speech, the manager of Ebony, Ricky Nana Agyeman aka Bullet, said contrary to popular belief, Ebony was a committed Christian who occasionally had prayer sessions with prophets and Christian leaders.

“Contrary to the reports widely circulated and the unfounded perception that Ebony was untrained and from a nonreligious background, Ebony was the exact opposite. Ebony was a Christian and indeed worshiped anytime she had the opportunity at the Golden Centre church in Madina.

“She was prayerful and had prayer sessions with a number of pastors, prophets and Christian leaders. Ebony was kind, respectful and a philanthropist. She occasionally went to orphanages to donate.”

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, known widely as Obuor, said Ebony lived a fulfilling life, brightening her corner.

The officiating minister, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh of the World Outreach Ministries, in his sermon, said celebrities who have not given their lives to God were not being wise.

“If you are a celebrity and you don’t know God, you are a fool,” he intimated.

He also advised people in the showbiz industry to give their lives to Jesus Christ, stating that the people that hail them are the same people who will bring them down. But if they abide in God, they will be saved even in bad times.

In attendance were the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku, Kofi Adjorlolo, Maame Dokono, Akosua Agyapong, Rex Omar, Stonebwoy and Gyadu-Blay Ambulley.

Others were the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Amakye Dede and Akosua Agyepong.

Ebony died on February 8 in an accident while returning from Sunyani.

She is known for hit songs like ‘Kupe,’ ‘Poison,’ ‘Date Ur Fada,’ ‘Hustle’, ‘Maame Hwe’ and ‘Aseda’.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana