Chinese Embassy supports Ga Central with ICT centre

Residents of the Ga Central Municipality in the Greater Accra Region can now boast of a modern ICT Centre.

This follows the handing over of the China-Ghana Friendship Community Center to the community on Friday.

The Center, whose construction was aided by the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, has a multimedia classroom, a conference room, two offices, a lobby, washrooms, and uninterrupted power supply.

The ICT Centre, which is also the first large-scale multipurpose public facility in the municipality is located on the campus of the Maranatha University College.

During the handing over ceremony, the Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive, Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey indicated that the facility couldn’t have come at a better time, as the assembly is migrating a lot of its transactions onto the electronic and digital platforms

He assured the public that they will put the facility to good use and ensure its maintenance.

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, who doubles as the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey underscored the enormous mutual economic benefits of the collaboration to Ghana and China.

Using the facility as a case in point, she was hopeful that the relationship between the two countries relationship will deepen.

She added that her constituents and students of the Maranatha University College will make maximum use of the facility which will save them time and money travelling elsewhere to get those services.

For her part, the Chinese Ambassador, Sun Boahong, pledged her country’s continuous support to Ghana.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana.