Techiman: Youth leader arrested over attack on ‘fake’ mallams’ houses

The Techiman Police have arrested Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, the Chairman of the Techiman Youth Association for allegedly causing damage to properties of some alleged fake mallams and fetish priests in the town.

According to the police, Agyei led a demonstration against some spiritualists at Techiman in the Brong-Ahafo Region for allegedly swindling unsuspecting residents, which, according to the demonstrators was tarnishing the image of the town.

When contacted in Sunyani, the Brong-Ahafo Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, confirmed the story and stated that Adjei was in the custody of the Sunyani Municipal Police Command.

He said the youth of Techiman sought permission from the Police for a peaceful demonstration against some alleged fake fetish priests and mallams whom they had accused of fraudulently taking monies from the general public under the pretext of “doubling the money and casting spells on their enemies,”

Chief Inspector Oppong said the Techiman Police Command granted the permit and directed the demonstrators to use the routes agreed on with the Police and cautioned the leaders that they would be held responsible for any damage or violence during the demonstration.

He said on after the demonstration on March 18, one Nana Moshi and three other people who are mallams and fetish priests, reported to the Techiman Police that their houses and properties had been burnt and destroyed by some of the demonstrators.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the Police arrested Adjei who was alleged as the leader of the group, to assist in the investigations, but the angry youth besieged the Techiman Police station asking for him to e set free whilst supporters of the victims also demanded that he should be released to them for instant justice.

Sensing danger, the Techiman Police whisked Adjei to the Sunyani Municipal Police Station for safety and also to assist in investigations on the charges of causing damage and threat of life that had been brought against him.

Source: GNA