Nana Addo returns to Togo to continue mediation

President Nana Akufo-Addo is back in Togo to continue the mediation process between President Faure Gnassingbé and opposition political parties.

Today’s meeting comes weeks after the leaders of the political parties met the President in Accra to report on progress made so far.

The 14 opposition parties suspended all forms of protests and demonstrations as agreed in their last meeting.

They are pushing for a return to the country’s 1992 constitution which imposes limits on presidential terms.

Faure Gnassingbe has been in power since 2005 when his father, Eyadema Gnassingbe, died. His father had ruled the country for 38 years.

There have been protests against the Togolese government in demonstrations that were in some cases met with acts of violence by state security forces.

The demonstrations were started by the main opposition PNP and CAP 2015, a coalition of five smaller opposition parties before expanding.

The 14 parties decided to suspend all forms of protests and demonstrations aimed at forcing President Faure Gnassingbe to step down, following a meeting between President Nana Akufo-Addo and representatives of the government in Togo.

Support in Ghana

Their cause has gathered some support in Ghana notably from the Ghana-Togo Solidarity Movement, which is led by Bernard Mornah.

Just like protesters in Togo, Ghana-Togo Solidarity Movement supposedly fell foul of law according to Police.

In December 2017, Mr. Bernard Mornah, Chairman of Ghana’s People’s National Convention, PNC, and some members of the group were arrested for a supposed illegal protest against the continuous rule of Gnassingbe and his disrespect for Togo’s constitutional term limit.

He has complained that the Ghana Police Service’s frequent interruptions in their lawful protests only gives the impression that the government of Ghana is in support of Faure Gnassingbe’s ill-governance.

This is despite the government’s consistent assurances of its neutrality.

Mr. Mornah vowed that the movement will support Togolese citizens to ensure that Gnassingbe steps down.

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana