LA Galaxy announce Ibrahimovic signing with LA Times advert

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s move to Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United has been announced in an advert in the LA Times.

The full-page advert in Friday’s edition of the newspaper, has a message from the Swedish striker, 36, saying: “Dear Los Angeles, you’re welcome.”

There is also a picture of Ibrahimovic in an LA Galaxy kit in the paper.

United agreed an early termination of his contact, which was due to expire in the summer after 20 months at the club.

Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals in 53 games for the Old Trafford side, winning the EFL Cup and Europa League, after joining from Paris St-Germain in July 2016.

The former Barcelona, Ajax, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan forward has played only seven times since damaging cruciate ligaments in April.

“It is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United,” he wrote on social media on Thursday.

“Great things also come to an end. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history.”

-Source: BBC Sport