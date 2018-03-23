GHPL Preview: Aduana begin title defence at Elmina; Hearts host AshGold

After last week’s opening round of matches in the 2018 Ghana Premier League season, the winners and losers have taken stock of their team’s strengths, and are setting new targets.

Elmina Sharks vs Aduana Stars – Ndoum Stadium, Elmina

League champions Aduana Stars will begin the defence of their title away at Elmina Sharks. The Ogya boys are kicking off their league season a week late, following their involvement in the CAF Champions League last weekend. That journey ended miserably as they were bundled out following a 4-0 thrashing by Algerian side ES Setif, and a 4-1 loss on aggregate.

The consolation though is that Aduana have a chance to play for a place in the group phase of the Confederation Cup, CAF’s second-tier club competition. They have been drawn against Madagascan side Fosa Juniors and they will be hoping a good run in the league will help galvanize morale ahead of the first leg.

But against Yaw Acheampong’s Elmina Sharks, Aduana are coming up against a difficult opposition with the stubbornness of a hard nut. The Sharks lost narrowly to Dreams FC last weekend, conceding an injury-time goal from Zuberu Sharani.

Liberty Professionals vs WAFA – Carl Reindolf Park, Dansoman

At Dansoman, Liberty Professionals, another team yet to play a game this season following the postponement of their Matchday 1 encounter against Aduana Stars, welcome WAFA to the Alhaji Sly Tetteh Park.

The scientific soccer lads only just survived relegation on the final day of last season, and have hired a new coach, Reginald Asante Boateng, to replace former Kotoko gaffer, Michael Osei. Asante Boateng’s first task is to secure victory against bad travelers WAFA. The academy boys have never beaten Liberty away from home. In fact, WAFA have just 5 victories from their last 44 away games in the Ghana Premier League.

Berekum Chelsea vs Dreams FC – Golden City Park, Berekum

Berekum Chelsea welcome Dreams FC to the Berekum Golden City Park with the aim of returning to winning ways following their opening day defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs. These two have been involved in some high-scoring games in the past. In the only two previous meetings between the pair, 7 goals have been produced. Dreams beat Chelsea 4-0 in the first round before the blues returned the favor in the second round, beating Dreams 3-0.

Dreams FC on the other hand, are coming off a confidence-boosting victory at home to Elmina Sharks on Match Day 1.

Wa All Stars vs Ebusua Dwarfs – Malik Jabir Stadium, Wa

Up in Wa, All Stars will host Ebusua Dwarfs looking for a positive result that will kick-start their campaign. The Northern Blues have lost as many as 13 players going into the season with a completely new look team full of youngsters. Their inexperience showed as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to AshantiGold despite dominating large spells of the game.

But goalkeeper, Rashid Seidu, seen as perhaps the most underrated goalkeeper in the league, is one person the other players can always look to for inspiration.

Bechem United vs Medeama – Nana Gyeabour Park, Bechem

Elsewhere, Bechem United host Medeama looking to put their opening day disaster behind them; and there’s a battle of the newcomers in Ainyinase when Karela United welcome Techiman XI wonders. Karela lost narrowly to Medeama on opening day despite dominating the game.

Asante Kotoko vs Inter Allies – Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko play host to high-flying Inter Allies in what many pundits believe is the tie of the round. The Porcupine Warriors are coming off the back of a rare point at WAFA while Kenichi Yatsuhashi’s Allies were the biggest winners on Match Day one. In 8 previous meetings between the two clubs, Kotoko edge it with 3 victories against Inter Allies’ 2. But Allies have a reason to be confident, knowing they have beaten Kotoko before in their own backyard with a 1-0 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium back in 2014.

Hearts of Oak vs Ashantigold – Cape Coast Stadium, Cape Coast

In Cape Coast, where Hearts of Oak have pitched camp as their home ground for this season following the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium for renovation works, they welcome AshantiGold to the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday for their first home game.

The Phobians have had a turbulent pre-season. They fired their coach and lost a lot of key players. But once the season got underway, new signings such as Joseph Esso showed signs of promise of good times ahead. Henry Wellington’s side gave away a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with new boys Eleven Wonders.

But against AshantiGold, who themselves have struggled since last season, the Phobians will be expecting to win.

–

By: Citi Sports