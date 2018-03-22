Voltic donates to Citi FM’s Easter Orphanage Project

Voltic Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages, has made donations to Citi FM’s Easter Orphan Project.

The company donated 100 cartons of Voltic Mineral water, 50 cartons of soft drinks, and 500 sachets of Voltic Cool Pac water, and an assortment of their new line of products; Capro-sonne fruit juice, Happy Hour fruit juice and Hollandia milk.

According to the Country Sales and Marketing Manager at Voltic Ghana Limited, Raymond Mensah Gbetivi, the company made the donation in line with its current corporate social responsibility agenda.

He also pledged the company’s continuous support to the project.

“Voltic as a business is also concerned about people who don’t have enough to cater for themselves so as part of our corporate social responsibility we also donate to orphanages from time to time. Last year [2017], we supported with the same package but this year [2018], we have increased it to include our new products and we will continue to do that in the future”

More donations welcomed

Although several donations towards the Citi FM Easter Orphanage project have been received, more donations are still welcomed.

The donations can be in the form of cash or items including toiletries, bags of rice, canned foods, drinks, detergents, stationery etc.

Donations can be delivered in person at the premises of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, while cash donations can be made via mobile money via 0550 900 006.

By: Michael Ogbodu/citifmonline.com/Ghana