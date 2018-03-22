Proposed cargo fumigation levy suspended indefinitely

Government has ordered the indefinite suspension of the proposed fumigation levy for shippers.

The policy, was aimed at fumigating all imported cargo upon arrival at the ports.

However, a statement signed by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hameed and copied tosaid, “After extensive consultation between the government and various stakeholders, the Economic Management Team has instructed that the proposed fumigation levy for shippers be indefinitely suspended.”

The Importers and Exporters Association, freight forwarders as well as the shippers association, have complained about the high cost of production the exercise would have brought on their businesses.

They argued among others that cargoes are already fumigated at the port of origin.

As a result, an additional fumigation upon arrival would increase cost and duplicate activities leading to possible delay in clearing goods.

In the meantime, the suspension is to bring all these concerns to rest.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana