Polytank Ghana donates tanks worth GH¢80,000 to communities

More than 10, 000 Ghanaians in various communities and public institutions have benefitted from Polytank Ghana’s policy geared towards helping to improve access to water.

Spending over 80,000 Ghana Cedis in tank donations to marginalized areas and groups, Polytank Ghana’s benevolence has impacted institutions such as the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana Police, some Fire Service stations, Educational institutions, International NGOs and rural communities, among others.

Being the lead producer of durable water storage tanks in Ghana, Polytank believes that access to clean water for all humans must be viewed as a right.

The company wants to ensure that the provision of clean water to ensure good health, proper sanitation and improved livelihoods is a daily reality.

It is therefore little wonder that the words of Former UN Secretary-General Dr. Kofi Annan that “Access to safe water is a fundamental human need and therefore a basic human right” has been adopted by Polytank Ghana as its cardinal principle around which the company’s operations have revolved since its establishment about 25 years ago as a subsidiary of the Mohinani Group.

Executive Director of the Group, Mr. Ashok Mohinani, emphasized the Group’s commitment to assisting the government to meet the global climatic challenge of ensuring sustainable access to clean water as a way of giving back to the communities in which the company operate.

“Water is not just life but a basic human right which needs to be preserved and not wasted. Our business Group gives these storage tanks to people who have limited access to clean water in order to manage the little they have to consume,” he said.

“It is our hope that these gestures will go a long way to improve the health and general well-being of the beneficiaries. As we mark World Water Day today, we are happy to reiterate our company’s commitment to invest in quality and affordable water management products that will help ensure that more Ghanaians have improved access to clean water always no matter where you live”.

Touching on this year’s theme, “Nature For Water,” Mr. Mohinani encouraged all Ghanaians to desist from actions that have adverse effects on the country’s freshwater resources and pledged that the company will adopt more environmentally friendly methods in its operations.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana