uniBank takeover: Black Stars sponsorship deal in limbo

The Black Stars’ sponsorship deal with troubled uniBank could be in trouble after the Bank of Ghana announced that it has taken over the indigenous bank which is said to be on the verge of collapse.

uniBank, in 2016, announced a renewal of their sponsorship with the team worth $1.2 million for three years which will expire in November 2019 but the current uncertainty surrounding the bank has put that deal in limbo.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced that it has taken over the management of uniBank, by appointing an administrator, KPMG, to run the indigenous bank.

According to the central bank, it took the decision to save uniBank from collapse as the bank was in serious distress.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has, in recent times, struggled to secure sponsorship for the Black Stars after the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GMPC) ended their lucrative sponsorship deal with the team in 2017.

It has been observed that the latest development concerning uniBank will be a huge blow to the Association.

GFA is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

–

By: Citi Sports