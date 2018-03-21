‘Animal watchers’ tired of their incompetent Gov’t – Mahama jabs Otabil

In what appears to be a response to Pastor Mensah Otabil’s assertion that he does not pay attention to local media content due to excessive political discussions, and instead chooses to watch animals on Television, former President John Dramani Mahama, has described that posture as hypocritical.

The Founder of the International Central Gospel Church has come under severe attack since he made the comments that some have considered offensive.

“Suddenly, everything is fine. Some say they don’t watch TV again, they watch animals. In our time, they were not watching animals. They were listening to the political discussion. Now in their time, there is too much politics. You will be tired because your darling [government] is super incompetent so they are tired of hearing the analysis. That is the hypocrisy we face.”

In Mr. John Mahama’s view, there appears to be silence from both civil society groups and religious leaders on matters of national importance.

He feels that these entities, who were hitherto ardent critics of his National Democratic Congress (NDC), are treating the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) with kid gloves.

Speaking to some supporters of the NDC in the UK, the former President said those who accused him of running a “family and friends” government have been silent on the perceived nepotism under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I never ever thought that Ghanaians would tolerate the levels of nepotism in government that we see today… now today look at it. That is the new standard and civil society is quiet. Religious leaders are quiet. When NDC comes the next time, must the standards of national government differ because of who is in the presidency? That is the hypocrisy of our politics.”

Mr. John Mahama extended his criticism to the media and even traditional leaders.

“Something is pardonable when one government is in power but when another is in power it’s unpardonable. Things that the media would have been so loud about under my administration, it happens every day and it’s like it’s business as usual. That is the hypocrisy of our civil society and religious and traditional leaders, everybody is quiet, suddenly some say they don’t watch TV anymore and that they watch animals,” Mr. Mahama said.

‘Hypocrites and parasites’

The NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, also had his say on the perceived hypocrisy with a much harsher assessment on Ghanaweb’s online show, 21 minutes.

He described such persons as hypocrites and parasites.

“Suddenly, some pastors say they watch animals. It is animals that they watch… Yes, you will watch animals. You will watch more animals. If NDC is in power, that one, you will listen to human beings to prepare your sermon. But when NPP is in power and they are doing horrible things, because you cannot preach these sermons, you are watching animals. He should actually go and preach his sermon in the zoo to animals. Hypocrites and parasites.”

By: Sammi Wiafe & Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana