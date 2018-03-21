GFA rejects friendly with Jamaica over lack of funds

Ghana’s Black Stars have failed to secure a friendly encounter ahead of the upcoming international break due to the inability of the various stakeholders involved to secure funds.

The Ministry have stated clearly their reluctance to proceed with the funding of friendly matches in recent times and have put the FA in a fix as a result.

Ghana received an invitation from the Jamaican Football Federation to participate in a friendly but only on the condition that the GFA would foot the full cost of the friendly.

“We don’t have any opponents to play against for this window.

“The only match we have lined up will be in June when we take on Iceland in a pre- World Cup friendly.

“It is about cost and this is a decision the country has to make.

“If we don’t have friendly matches we must organise them and pay for it.

“If the funds are not available there is very little we can do about it,” Communications Director of the GFA Ibrahim Saani Daara revealed.

–

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana