Ice block factory to boost fishing in Nungua – Fisheries Minister

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, has announced the construction of an ice block factory at Nungua in the Krowor Municipality of the Greater Accra Region to boost fishing activities in the area.

The Korea Overseas Fisheries Association is supporting the ministry in the construction of the ice block factory.

Speaking to, the Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, reiterated the government’s commitment to growing the fishing industry.

“For the sake of Krowor, I want to immediately tell the whole world that we are putting up am ice making factory in Krowor, this is happening now because all the materials needed for the construction of the facility are ready,” she said.

She commended fishermen nationwide for their effort in providing the country with fish despite the challenges that the sector has encountered, particularly in relation to climate change.

She however charged the fisher-folk to protect the ocean and other water bodies to ensure they reap better rewards from their trade.

The Minister also stated that, the government has identified fish as a key commodity in the agriculture sector, and had taken steps to support women in the sector by providing them with improved fish-smoking ovens.

“It is important for our waterbodies to be safe. Ghanaians must desist from desecrating the sea with plastic waste otherwise we will wake up one day to the painful realization that the perceived, bottomless monumental treasure is gone for good,” Mrs Afoley Quaye warned.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana