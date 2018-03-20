Akufo-Addo attends AU summit in Rwanda

President Akufo-Addo has left Ghana today, Tuesday, 20th March, 2018, to attend the Extraordinary Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Kigali, Rwanda.

The meeting will be held on 21st March, 2018.

The Extraordinary Summit will witness the signing of an agreement that will launch the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), intended to make Africa “the largest free trade area created since the formation of the World Trade Organisation.”

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; and some officials of the presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 21st March, 2018.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution act in his stead.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana