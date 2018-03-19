Unilever organizes walk to mark world oral health day

As part of activities to mark World Oral Health day, Unilever organized a health walk around Aburi Mountains last Saturday.

The health walk saw employees of Unilever walking and jogging to the top of the mountain where an aerobic session was held.

The General Manager of Unilever Ghana , Ziobeleton Yeo explained that the event was not only held to mark World Oral Heath day but to also inculcate good oral hygiene habits in Ghanaians.

“Today is a big day for us. It is one of those occasions that as a company you pause and reflect…This is an opportunity for us to encourage people to brush twice,” he said.

Mr. Yeo further indicated that Unilever seeks to reach-out to 1 million children across the country by reducing the spread of oral diseases through education and sensitization programmes in schools.

The Head of Communications and Sustainability, Unilever Ghana, Henry Malm also indicated that Unilever will hold a series of sensitization programmes on oral hygiene.

World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year on 20 March.

It is an international day to promote worldwide awareness on the issues around oral health and the importance of oral hygiene.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana