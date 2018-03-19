Stakeholders to meet on support for displaced Zabzugu residents

The Zabzugu District Assembly in the Northern Region is expected to hold an emergency meeting today [Monday] following torrential rains which rendered over 2,000 residents homeless.

The meeting is to consider plans to provide shelter and relief items to the displaced residents who are currently sleeping in the open.

About one hundred and forty-five households in Golanyili, Kugani and Nakpali were destroyed.

The rains also ripped off the roofing of four basic schools and three churches in the area.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), is yet to provide any form of relief to these residents.

Speaking to Citi News, the District Chief Executive of Zabzugu, Ahmed Abukari Iddrisu, said the Assembly is mobilizing some relief items for the affected persons.

“We are calling for resources, the central government and philanthropists should come to our aid in to help to bring them back to how they use to live even if it’s not fully. As an administrator we are pulling resources together to help them,” he said.

The torrential rain, a combination rain and windstorm, destroyed about 152 houses.

“The magnitude of it can’t be described, we have about 152 houses brought down, and it was both rain and windstorm. Two areas that they could have actually sort shelter, have also been deeply involved, some of them are just lying outside, currently the weather is a bit warm, so they are not afraid to lay outside” he said.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana