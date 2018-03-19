NABPTEX inaugurates examination committee

The National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations, (NABPTEX), has inaugurated its examination committee.

At the swearing-in ceremony, on Friday, March 16, 2018, the Chairman of NABPTEX, Paul Kwasi Agyemang, charged members of the Committee to work towards improving the vocational and technical training in support of government’s industrialization agenda.

The Committee has Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso, the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as its Chairman. Other members include;

For the Health Sciences subjects:

Professor Obiri Danso will chair the Health Sciences Examination Committee with assistance from Agnes Oppong Baah, Nurses and Midwifery Council, Martin Odoom Alexander, Department of Medical Laboratory, and William Kwesivi Segbefia, from Industry and commerce, KINAPHARMA.

Applied Arts / Science Subjects Panel:

Professor Kwadwo Adinkra- Appiah, Chairman. It has supporting members, which include: Kisiedu Akufo-Kumi, Institute of Industrial Research, Denis Worlanyo Aheto, Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Science, University of Cape Coast, and Charles Yorke, Ghana Metrological Agency.

Business and Finance subjects:

Samuel Segbefia, Rep from GAPTI will be the chairman, and will be supported by Anthony Yaw Oppong, Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ayeboafo Boadu, Kumasi Technical University, and Baffour Akuffo Ankama, National Board for Small Scale Industries.

Engineering subjects:

Dr. Helen Korkor Essandoh, a representative of the National Council for Tertiary Education, will chair the Engineering subject area. She will be supported by Valence Wise Ametefe of the Engineering Council, Amevi Acakpovi of Accra Technical University, and Rachel Amanfu of Ghana Standards Authority.

Liberal and General Studies:

It will be chaired by Ernest N. O. Quaye, a representative from the West African Examination Council. He will be assisted and supported by Wilberforce Dzisah of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Owusu Collins Kwaning of the Accra Technical University, and Justice Dennis Adjei of the Judicial Service.

The Committee, established these subjects panel to oversee examination related processes. The subjects panel, which comprises representatives from the NABPTEX council, Academia, Professional bodies, and the field of industry according to the Chairman of NABPTEX, Paul Kwasi Agyeman, is an advantage to the board.

He indicated that this will ensure the formation of a strong working partnership between NABPTEX and industry, academia and professional bodies, as well as fulfill the national agenda on TVET, and promote NABPTEX’s vision of meeting the national level man-power requirements.

The Committee also avails to NABPTEX a diversity of rich expertise that will strengthen its roles to formulate and administer schemes of examinations, assessments, certification and standard skills and syllabus competencies for the non-university tertiary institutions, professional bodies and private institutions accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

Paul Kwasi Agyeman also said among others, the Examination board has the mandate to determine both objectively and professionally, if students or candidates satisfy the requirements set out in the curriculum, and assessed by NABPTEX in accordance with its mandate.

The Committee is to ensure the highest standard in the conduct of NABPTEX examinable courses and programmes.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/ citifmonline.com/Ghana