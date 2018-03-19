GTUC matriculates students at Ho Campus

The Ho Campus of the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), has admitted its fourth (4th) batch of students to pursue various academic programs in the School for the 2017/ 2018 academic year.

A total of 87 first-year students consisting 67 males and 20 females, were admitted into the University College over the weekend.

61 of them were admitted into the Faculty of Computing and Information System, with the rest 26 into IT and Business, to offer various degree and diploma programmes in the school.

Dr. Juliana Owusu-Ansah, the University Registrar addressing the matriculants on the behalf of the Vice Chancellor, advised them to make use of the opportunities offered by the school, to develop themselves intellectually and morally.

She said “education is not just about the acquisition of knowledge, but equality and compassion” adding that the knowledge acquisition should be used to bridge the gap between the served and under-served in the society through the application of technical tools.

She assured the fresh students of the school’s readiness to support their academic activities with the requisite resources.

She further charged them to be law-abiding and responsible students.

“IT skills are becoming an important tool in driving economies in the new world. And training the youth in that field in developing countries like Ghana is crucial to the prospects of the economy and human resources” she noted.

The Acting Head of the Ho campus, Mr. Frank Senyo Loglo, who reiterated the school’s resolve to produce world-class graduates, pledged to ensure a conducive environment to boost academic activities.

Started as the Ghana Telecom University with their campus in Accra, the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), now has satellite campuses in Volta, Eastern, Western, Ashanti and Greater Accra regions, with overall population of 5,776 students made up of both local and foreign students.

By: King Nobert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana