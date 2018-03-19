FA Cup: Man Utd face Spurs, Chelsea play Southampton in semi-finals

Manchester United will play Tottenham and Chelsea take on Southampton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Spurs made the semi-finals for a second successive season with victory at Swansea on Saturday, while 12-time cup winners United beat Brighton.

Chelsea secured their semi-final place by winning at Leicester in extra time on Sunday, as Southampton knocked out League One side Wigan.

The ties will take place at Wembley on the weekend of 21-22 April.

Wigan’s defeat means it is an all-Premier League line-up. United are second, Tottenham fourth, Chelsea fifth and Southampton 18th.

Tottenham, eight-time winners, last lifted the cup in 1991, while United’s most recent triumph was under Louis van Gaal two seasons ago.

United were drawn at ‘home’ in their semi-final, and so Spurs will be in the visitors’ dressing room at Wembley – where they are playing their home games in the Premier League this season while White Hart Lane is rebuilt.

Last year’s runners-up Chelsea have won the trophy seven times, most recently in 2012, while Southampton – in the last four for the first time since 2003 – lifted it for the only time in 1976.

