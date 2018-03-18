PSG win at Nice to make it nine in row in Ligue 1

Paris St-Germain moved closer to the Ligue 1 title as Dani Alves’ late winner gave them victory at Nice.

Mario Balotelli hit the post for Nice, who took a 17th-minute lead when Allan Saint-Maximin finished off after good work from Alassane Plea.

But PSG equalised four minutes later with a goal from ex-Manchester United midfielder Angel di Maria.

Balotelli hit the woodwork for a second time before Alves headed in from Adrien Rabiot’s cross to secure PSG’s victory.

PSG won the title in four successive seasons before finishing second to Monaco in 2016-17.

However, this latest success was their ninth successive Ligue 1 win and leaves them 17 points clear of Monaco, who only have eight league matches left to play this season.

Nice, who finished third last season, are now eighth in the table.

Source: BBC