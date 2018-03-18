Gov’t to deploy 8,700 CCTV cameras to help fight crime

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says government will mobilize whatever assistance it can to enable the Police provide the Ghanaian people the kind of service they deserve.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the aim of his administration is to strengthen the Police, to make it an honest, disciplined, efficient and robust force, whose emphasis will be on proactive and preventive policing, rather than reactive.

“This year, we are undertaking the rehabilitation of police stations across the country to standardize the infrastructure”, the President said.

“In addition to recruiting some 4,000 more police officers this year, negotiations have just been completed for the roll-out of Phase II of the Alpha Project, which involves the deployment of a total of 8,700 CCTV cameras across all the districts, with three command centres in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale.”

Outlining Government’s plans to further equip the Police better, the President stated that “at least 1,000 new vehicles are being procured for the Police this year. Already 200 pick-up vehicles have been allocated under Operation Calm Life, with 200 saloon vehicles to be delivered soon, with more to come.”

Resources, the President assured, have been allocated for police kits, protective gears and adequate quantities of other essential equipment.

He thus urged the Police on their part, to “pay particular attention to the proper maintenance of these equipment and facilities.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Sunday, 18th March, 2018, when he commissioned the Bekwai Divisional Police Headquarters, constructed by the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Wusu.

The Bekwai Divisional Police Headquarters is the second building constructed for the Police in Bekwai, and will serve the peoples of Amansie West, Amansie Central, Bekwai, Bosome Freho and Fomena.

Describing the initiative undertaken by the Bekwai MP as “an excellent example of the contribution that a responsible citizen can make to the general welfare of the community”, the President indicated that the most important things for a nation are the peace and safety of its people, and its territorial integrity.

“It is when these are guaranteed that citizens can go about their normal lives in security, and try to improve upon the quality of their circumstances. We all sleep feeling protected when the men and women of the Police Service work to keep our nation, our communities and our streets safe,” he said.

With the issue of law and order being particularly important at this time when indiscipline, lawlessness and outbreaks of mob justice are threatening the rule of law, President Akufo-Addo stated that it is vital that the Executive should offer its full support to the Police to allow it to perform its duty of maintaining law and order.

“It is my hope and expectation that the Police in this Division will enhance their engagement with the communities they serve, because that is a more sustainable way of reducing crime,” he said.

The President also urged residents to co-operate with the Police and give them maximum backing in the discharge of their duties.

“When the community and police work together, we can be assured of our safety and security, and then we can channel all our energies and resources into building a progressive and prosperous nation,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo was confident that “with the citizenry and police joined together at the front-line in the fight against crime, we can help establish an orderly society, governed by the rule of law.”

Government has already announced a budget of Ghc800,000 million to retool the Police Service.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana