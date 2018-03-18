GN Bank rewards 50 loyal customers in Upper East

The Upper East Regional Branch of Groupe Ndoum’s (GN) Bank, has rewarded 50 of its customers to appreciate them for their loyalty to the bank.

According to the Regional Manager of the bank, George Afari, the bank, which started operations in May 2009 with eighteen locations across the region, recognized the need to reward the loyal customers for their immense contributions towards the sustainability of the bank.

Speaking at the event in the regional capital, Bolgatanga, Mr. Afari said the ceremony was necessary to afford the bank the opportunity to interact with customers to address their concerns and also introduce the GN Mobile money Pay Global services platform to customers.

“In our bid to provide innovate products and services to meet the unique needs of customers, management found it necessary create an opportunity for customers to freely express their concerns before management for redress,” he said.

Mr. Afari urged customers of the bank and the public to leverage on the Pay mobile money platform for easy local and international mobile money transfer which he said is much cheaper than the service rendered by telecom operators.

The 50 loyal customers were rewarded with citations and hampers.

The Chief Executive Officer of GN Bank, Issah Adam, said the bank was committed to achieving customer satisfaction and service by leveraging on technology and expansion of branches.

Mr. Adam assured customers of their resolve to meet the Bank of Ghana’s new minimum capital requirement of GHC400 million.

“Let me assure customers that, based on the plan GN Bank submitted to Bank of Ghana, by end of the third quarter of this year, our shareholders would have finished injecting more capital to meet the requirement.”

“Customers are dealing with a bank that is liquid and safe, so let nobody tell you that, GN Bank cannot meet the minimum capital by Bank of Ghana and don’t be afraid to invest with the bank” Mr. Adam stated.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana