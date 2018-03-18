GFA Veep, George Afriyie to contest 2019 GFA Presidency

Ghana Football Association vice president, George Afriyie, has officially announced his intention to contest the 2019 GFA Presidential Elections.

The Liberty Professionals executive made his intention known to journalists at his 50th birthday celebrations on Friday night at his residence.

Afriyie, who has been vice to Nyantakyi since 2015, becomes the second person to announce his intentions after GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo declared his intentions earlier in the year.

GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi has said in an interview that he does not intend to seek re-election in 2019 after serving three previous terms beginning in 2005.

By:FentuoTahiru/citifmonline.com/Ghana