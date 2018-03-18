Bolgatanga: Faulty traffic lights to be fixed soon – MCE

All faulty traffic lights in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region will soon be fixed.

This is according to the Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Amiyure.

The municipality’s 47 traffic lights located on major traffic intersections have not been functioning for the past five months causing chaos and inconvenience for both motorists and pedestrians.

Residents and road users have expressed concern about the state of the faulty traffic lights, noting that the current situation posed a great danger to them.

But speaking to Citi News, Mr. Amiyure said, efforts are underway to get the faulty traffic lights working, while new ones are installed.

“There are already programmes in place to upgrade the traffic lighting systems in Bolga. There is a contractor who already has been put in place to ensure that our traffic systems work, and that currently he is working in the Brong-Ahafo Region, and when he complete works there, hopefully he will be in the Bolga municipality. It is my hope when that happens we will get our traffic lights working,” he said.

He added that “the other good news is that we are going to upgrade the traffic lighting systems, which means that, there are also other areas that due to the traffic load there, we are likely to add more traffic lights”Amiyure stated.

Mr. Amiyure said the assembly in the interim has tasked to municipal police command to detail police personnel at all intersections to manually direct traffic.

He added that the presence of police officers directing traffic in the evenings although helpful, results in accidents due to poor visibility.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana