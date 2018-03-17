‘I regret spending £50,000 on my wedding’ – Mother of 3 laments

Once we started, it was as though we couldn’t stop. At the time, my husband had a really well-paid City job so I felt that we could afford the best of the best. Having our ‘big fat London wedding’ became an obsession. ‘Must-haves’ included a ceremony in a central London church with full choir, a reception in a trendy private members’ club, proper free-flowing Moet (no prosecco for us) as well as all the odds and ends, such as the £900 wedding cake that my mother insisted on. And then we ‘had to’ have a honeymoon on stilts in the Maldives – which added another £15,000 to everything.