Nana Addo paying evictees from his own pocket wrong – PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP), is considering taking legal action against President Nana Akufo-Addo following the eviction of traders and residents opposite his private Nima residence by National Security operatives.

The PPP wants the President to disclose how much he paid to the evicted persons as compensation as well as declare his assets to the public.

Speaking a day after the eviction deadline had elapsed, the Director of Operations for the party, Nana Ofori Owusu, said the party was “consulting with lawyers to be able to take this case up.”

“We think that this is a clear case that we can test our constitution and the laws of the land. We are saying that public servants must declare their assets,” he stated on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Owusu argued that the President should have just allowed the state to cater for the compensation.

“When the state declares a place a security zone, it is the responsibility of the state to engage the people and relocate them. President Nana Akufo-Addo paying money out of his pocket is a sheer show of opulence.”

“If the state has declared the place a red zone, why is it that the President must pay out of his pocket? It is irrational. We cant understand this. How is it possible,” Mr. Owusu remarked.

Why Nana Addo paid the compensation

A statement from the president last week explained that the compensation packages were provided from the President’s own pocket because he had taken the view that the national purse should not be burdened.

The statement also said extensive consultations were undertaken between the Office of the President, National Security, and the traders and artisans, before the eviction.

This was in response to concerns that not enough notice was given before the eviction. The compensations were between Ghc3,000 to Ghc10,000, but the total amount paid is unknown.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com.Ghana