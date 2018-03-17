Jennifer Lopez shares her experience of harassment

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her own experience of harassment early in her career.

She said she was asked by a director to show her breasts.

“But did I do it? No, I did not.”

“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’,” she said.

“It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behaviour wasn’t right,” she added.

The 48-year-old, who currently stars in the cop show Shades of Blue, has not revealed the name of the filmmaker.

She made the revelation in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

–

Source: BBC