Nitiwul slams Abuakwa North residents over injunction against new district

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, is livid over a court injunction stopping the inauguration of the newly created Abuakuwa North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.

He had been sent to the area by the President to supervise the inauguration.

Although a lawsuit is a democratic action, the Bimbilla MP suggested that it was wrong for the plaintiffs to frustrate the President’s efforts at developing the country, especially because the President hails from the area.

“…You have struggled since 1957, and if the almighty God and the people of Ghana and blessings of the almighty God have blessed you with your son as President, all you can do is to help him succeed and not pull him down. We are inaugurating all district assemblies [nationwide] and only in the president’s hometown somebody had decided to take the matter to court. Who do you think you are disgracing? Not the president, you are disgracing yourselves,” he fumed.

A livid Dominic Nitiwul made the comment after a court injunction prevented the inauguration of the newly created Abuakuwa North Municipal Assembly.

Some newly created districts and others elevated into municipal status, were inaugurated on Thursday with the exception of the Abuakwa Municipal Assembly.

38 new district assemblies have been created by government.

In the case of the Abuakwa Assembly, two residents of Akyem Old Tafo —Adjei Boateng and Addo Sarpong secured an injunction from a Koforidua High Court to stop the inauguration arguing against the decision to make Akyem Kukukurantumi the Municipal Capital.

The plaintiffs contend that, Akyem Tafo is more qualified as a municipal capital than Kukurantumi considering the number of governance offices and infrastructure at Akyem Tafo.

Speaking to residents after the event was called off; Mr. Nitiwul described the democratic action as unacceptable.

“The reason why today we will not inaugurate the Assembly is because some people have decided to put an injunction on this inauguration today. I’m just telling you that the Assembly has been created in capital names and unless we send another L.I. to Parliament the matter is closed. So if some people decide to take the matter to court to say we should not inaugurate the Assembly, yes, we will not inaugurate it.”

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

