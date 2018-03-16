Missing: Mother appeals for help in finding her 11-yr old son

Martin Bobila, an eleven year old boy, has been reported missing since 12 March 2018 by his mother.

Martin Bobila went missing around 5: 00 pm.

His mother is appealing to the public to help find her son who has been missing for since Monday.

According to the mother who reported the case to the police, she and her son visited someone around asylum down close to Hot FM.

She said she sent her son to buy bread, only to find out her son had been redirected by the bread seller to get bread somewhere else because she did not have what he wanted.

“He was sent to go and buy bread but the lady directed him somewhere, the lady did not know he was a stranger, so when we came around to look for him, she told me she had directed him to somewhere else, but the bread seller did not know he was a stranger,” she said

All efforts made by the police and Hot FM to trace the missing boy has proven futile.

Anyone with information on Martin Bobila’s whereabouts should report to the nearest police station or call this number 0245988371

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana