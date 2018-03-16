Ceremony held to inaugurate Nanumba North’s Municipality status

The Deputy Northern Regional Minister, Solomon Boar, has called on the people of Nanung to ensure that peace is restored in the Nanumba traditional area for accelerated development to take place.

He said when there is peace in the area; government and other investors will visit in their numbers and create jobs to engage the youth.

This was said during the inauguration of the newly elevated Nanumba North Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region.

The Deputy Minister said the people of Nanung should take the opportunity especially when two natives of the area are Ministers of state.

He therefore called for an individual and collective introspection in order to give peace a chance for the necessary development to occur.

“All these would come to not if there is no peace on the land of Nanung. So I want to urge especially the youth, our fathers, mothers and every person on the soil of Nanung to ensure that peace is restored for the development to take place. When this done, whatever is due the people of Nanumba North Municipal Assembly, investors that are needed for development as far as this area is concerned, they would flow in their numbers.”

“We can keep talking about peace, but if we don’t put it into practice by letting the outside world know that we are ready for peace, it would be very difficult for them to come and help us meet the very developmental needs that are required in this area.”

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North, Abdulai Yaqoub, underscored the benefits of the elevation of the Nanumba North District to a municipal status.

He said the elevation will bring about an accelerated development in key sectors like education, health, water and sanitation, roads and transport, and also businesses would flourish and the quality of life of the people will improve.

He however said all the benefits will come with challenges and responsibilities as well.

He thus expressed worry over the protracted chieftaincy disagreement in the area as being the bane for development in the area, saying, peace as an essential ingredient for development has eluded them, and therefore appealed to everyone to ensure that lasting peace is restored.

He therefore acknowledged the contributions of key stakeholders in the area who are working seriously behind the scenes to ensure that Nanung regains its lost accolade of a peaceful land in Ghana.

The Nanumba North Municipality has a total population of 141,584 with an annual growth rate of 2.7 percent.

It shares boundaries with five other assemblies. It has a membership of 62 assembly members.

Bimbilla as the municipal capital is one of the major towns along the eastern corridor of Ghana.

All the thirty-eight (38) newly created districts and those who’s status were elevated, commenced work on Thursday across the country.

Parliament in 2017 passed a bill to allow the creation of the new districts, which the Local Government Ministry said at the time, will help bring development closer to the people.

Mr Ntim said he was optimistic the vision of the Ministry will be realized in no time as the number of districts across the country increases to 254.

–

By: Mohammed Aminu Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana