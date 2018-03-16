Amandzeba, Adane Best, others to perform at #MOGO2018

Ghanaian highlife musician, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Adane Best, as well as master keyboardist, Isaac Aryee and the Dromo Naa band have all been billed to perform at the 2018 edition of Citi FM‘s Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO).

The event which has been scheduled for March 24, 2018 will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The programme, organized by Citi 97.3 FM, is part of activities to mark the station’s Heritage Month initiative which seeks to project the culture and heritage of Ghana.

Amandzeba is one of Ghana’s finest highlife artistes who since his Nakorex days, has proven his mettle in the music space as a consummate musician and great performer. Music fans will be thrilled with songs like ‘Dede,’ ‘Wogbe’ ‘Biako,’ among others from his repertoire.

The ‘Gyata Bi’ singer, Adane Best, will also have his turn to serve patrons with his fantastic stagecraft.

Dromo Naa is a Ga cultural ensemble that performs traditional Ga music ranging from kpalongo, gome to kolomashie. They will also be at this year’s MOGO to add a traditional touch to the programme.

One artiste whose inclusion tinges the show with a different taste is master keyboardist Isaac Aryee whose dexterity on the keyboard and profound knowledge in music has earned him international recognition. After his lustrous performance at ‘Kaleidoscope,’ he is girded up for the real action at MOGO.

MOGO, for the past years has been a platform to extol music brewed in Ghana by Ghanaian artistes; and it has featured a lot of Ghana’s music giants.

Last year, the event featured highlife greats like Nana Kwame Ampadu, A.B. Crentsil, the late Paapa Yankson and Amandzeba.

Others were Adane Best, Kwabena Kwabena and the ‘Rap Doctor,’ Okyeame Kwame.

Poet and literary coach, Philip Dua Oyinka, known in art circles as Nana Asaase interspersed his proverb-laden poetry with his awesome singing prowess.

There was also performance by Chief Moomen and his Wogbejeke crew who told the history of Ghanaian music through drama.

This year, MOGO is expected to be more enthralling than the previous years. The artistes on the bill promise to give out unique performances on the night.

Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) started in 2007. It was initially an annual one-day event but in 2015 was extended into a one-week festival and named MOGO Festival. An awards show was also instituted as part of the celebration.

The 2018 edition of MOGO is being sponsored by Freight Consult, Special Ice and supported by La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana