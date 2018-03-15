NDC youth slam gov’t for excluding V/Region from new districts

The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] in the Volta Region, is unhappy that the government did not consider the Volta Region in the creation of new districts.

In a statement signed by the NDC Regional Youth Organizer, Egypt Komla Kudeto, the youth expressed misgivings about government’s fixation on the splitting of the Volta Region rather than creating more districts that bring governance to the doorsteps of the people.

He said as other regions, especially the strongholds of the ruling party enjoy additional districts, the Volta Region could not boast of any new demarcation.

“It is a sad day for the people in the Volta Region, especially the youth of the region, who had great expectations when the NPP administration gave the signal of the intention to create new Assemblies. At the time all other regions are in jubilant mood following the birth of the new assemblies, the story in the Volta Region is one of wailing, crying and gnashing of teeth. The deliberate decision by government not to give even a single new assembly to the Volta Region is an unfortunate development,” he lamented.

He said such actions question the commitments of the NPP government to the growth of the region as promised in their electoral campaign.

“As far as the young people of the Volta Region are concerned, this administration has again demonstrated their unpreparedness to bring development to the region. The Youth Wing is of the view that the NPP is not genuinely committed to the decentralization process,” he added.

The statement also cast doubts about the government’s good intents to stimulate development in the area by creating a new region out of the existing Volta Region.

“The very administration that claims that one of the single most important reasons for the decision to divide the Volta Region is to fast track the development of the yet to be created Oti Region, is not ready to give the Volta Region new districts as has been done in the other regions. We the young people of the Volta Region are of the view that the NPP has missed the opportunity to show how genuine they are in the decision to split the region. This posture by the NPP, is a clear manifestation of the government’s double standard.”

Government has created 38 new Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), to bring the total number to 254 from the previous 216.

The processes also saw the realignments and upgrade of the status of some MMDAs.

Volta region had two of its districts; Krachie East and Ketu North upgraded to a Municipal status.

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana