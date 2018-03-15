AWMA to hold maiden ‘women in media’ summit at British Council

The Alliance for Women in Media Africa (AWMA), will host the maiden summit on the state of Ghanaian women in media on Tuesday 20th March 2018, at the British Council Hall in Accra.

The summit will discuss the state of women journalists in Ghana and their role in advancing the country’s socio-economic agenda.

The theme for the summit is “Shaping our Future: Women in Media Ghana – a Conversation among Stakeholders”.

Speakers billed for the event include Prof Audrey Gadzekpo, Dr. Sarah Akrofi-Quarcoo, Nana Yaa Ofori-Atta, Edith Dankwah, Nhyira Addo and Nana Aba Anamoah.

AWMA Founder and Convener Shamima Muslim Alhassan, said: “the summit will highlight the peculiar challenges and issues facing women in media; including skills development, equal opportunity, due recognition and fair remuneration.”

“If the media gets it right, society is better off. However we must consider who is telling the stories in the media. We must ask: who are the editors, the producers and the employers? What stories are being told and how are they being told? We must consider how the stories we read and hear about women and girls are shaped by narratives; and we must ask who controls those narratives?

We stand on the shoulders of veteran women in media who paved the way; we will also use the opportunity to celebrate them.The summit is part of global activities to mark International Women’s month. In line with the ongoing celebrations and global theme of “Press for Progress”, AWMA is committed to working together to elevate and organize women in the media industry in Ghana to strive for equality, parity and authority,” she added.

AWMA will pay tribute to the work of trailblazers such as Elizabeth Ohene, Adwoa Yeboah Afari, Salma Alhassan, Gifty Afenyi Dadzie, Sarah Akrofi-Quarcoo, Audrey Gadzekpo, Margaret Amoakohene, Doris Yaa Dartey and others, who have broken barriers and paved the way for increased participation of women in media in Ghana.

AWMA extends invitation to all women in journalism and communications to participate in this gathering which will seek to explore how women in media press for progress, increase visibility and reach for impact and power.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana