Some artistes want to be paid for Ebony’s tribute concert – Bullet

Ricky Nana Agyeman, known in showbiz as Bullet, has revealed that some musicians are demanding money before they perform at Ebony’s tribute concert slated for 23rd March, 2018.

The manager of the deceased dance hall artiste who vented his spleen on the matter, described the artistes in question as ‘hypocrites.’

According to Bullet, because of the huge attendance at Ebony’s one week commemoration and the heavy media presence, the musicians came in their numbers and used the platform to interact with their fans.

“Some of our Ghanaian artistes are very hypocrite, you came to Ebony’s one week observation because the numbers were there and again it was being telecast live on air so some of you came there to use the platform. Now you’re asking me to pay you for her tribute concert. I thought you loved her as you claimed on stage at her one week. This is pure hypocrisy. Big thanx to every artistes who has decided to support us. We are grateful,” the post reads.

However, Bullet did not mention which artistes had demanded money to perform at the concert.

On the eve of the day for Ebony’s funeral, 24th March, 2018, the management of Ebony and the Musicians Union of Ghana will hold the vigil concert at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra. It is expected that musicians would perform at the programme in honour of the late artiste.

Stonebwoy, Becca, Sarkodie, Edem, VIP, R2Bees, Edem, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata and Efya, Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Tic Tac, Nana Yaa, Obour, Barima Sidney, MzVee, Teephlow, and other musicians are billed to perform at the concert.

The final funeral rites and burial service will be held on March 24 , 2018 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana