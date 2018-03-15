38 new districts start work today

All the thirty-eight (38) newly created districts will commence work today [Thursday].

The Deputy Local Government Minister, Augustine Collins Ntim, told Citi News that all is set for the inauguration of the new districts later this morning.

He added that the assemblies will operate from temporary office spaces provided by the government.

He however noted that there is a plan to get them to operate from permanent office spaces.

“We are going to inaugurate the assemblies through the temporary office space that we have identified, and going forward we are going to have permanent administration blocks. We’ve managed to put in place all the key staff in the various assemblies,” he said.

Parliament in 2017 passed a bill to allow the creation of the new districts, which the Local Government Ministry said at the time, will help bring development closer to the people.

Mr Ntim said he was optimistic the vision of the Ministry will be realized in no time as the number of districts across the country increases to 254.

See the full list of new districts below:

LIST OF DISTRICTS

• Ahafo Ano South West District Assembly

• Ahafo Ano South East District Assembly

• Amansie South District Assembly

• Amansie West District Assembly

• Atwima Nwabiagya North District Assembly

• Adansi South District Assembly

• Akrofruom District Assembly

• Adansi North District Assembly

• Adansi Asokwa District Assembly

• Obuasi East District Assembly

• Afigya Kwabre South District Assembly

• Afigya Kwabre North District Assembly

• Pru West District Assembly)

• Pru East District Assembly)

• Berekum West District Assembly)

• Assin North District Assembly

• Gomoa Central District Assembly

• Gomoa East District Assembly

• Asene Manso District Assembly

• Okere District Assembly

• Atiwa West District Assembly

• Atiwa East District Assembly

• Fanteakwa South District Assembly

• Fanteakwa North District Assembly

• Nanton District Assembly

• Bunkpurugu District Assembly

• Yunyoo District Assembly)

• Bolga East District Assembly

• Garu District Assembly

• Tempane District Assembly

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana