Wa Polytechnic graduate wins ‘Piece of Ghana’ in Guinness promo

The Nation’s favorite stout, Guinness, has rewarded the first winner in the on-going ‘Win a Piece of Ghana’ promotion, with a plot of land at the prestigious Appolonia City.

The promo, which was launched on 1st March 2018, seeks to reward 16 loyal Guinness drinkers over a period of 16 weeks with plots of land in Appolonia City.

At the end of the first draw, Mr. Alban Maali, from Lawra in the Upper West Region, a Graduate from Wa Polytechnic, emerged as a winner and is now a proud owner of a plot of land at Appolonia city in Accra.

An excited Alban Maali said, “I can’t believe that I am now a land owner in Appolonia City. I started drinking Guinness when I was 21 and now I am 25. The code is 2125. I think that was a sign. I am so grateful to Guinness for this opportunity to be independent. This promo is real and ought to be attempted by eligible Ghanaians for actual progress.”

At a colourful event held at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited offices in Accra, Marketing Manager for Guinness, Lesego Lebogang Babe, said “as part of Ghana’s 61st independence celebration, we launched this promo to give our loyal Guinness drinkers a taste of independence by owning a plot of land, their very own piece of Ghana”.

“I am very excited that in less than a week since the promo launched, we have had over 200,000 entries, which is a clear sign that Ghanaians have a strong belief in Guinness, the campaign and the feeling of independence,” she added.

She explained that the promotion was one of the brand’s way of celebrating independence with Ghanaians and to also show appreciation to its consumers for their years of loyalty.

Mrs. Lesego Lebogang Babe indicated that there are 15 plots of land yet to be won during the promotion.

Apart from land, the promo which is expected to run until 30th June 2018, also offers Guinness consumers an opportunity to win millions of instant prizes including airtime and data.

On the mechanics, she explained that, people should look out for the limited edition ‘GHANAIAN’ Guinness FES bottles. When they are enjoying their Guinness they should simply look under the crown and SMS the code to 2125to stand a chance to win a plot of land. She emphasized that this year’s limited edition bottle has never been done before and is a bold move by the brand to truly celebrate the independent and bold spirit of Ghanaians. We want consumers to love and drink from this beautiful GH bottle because it celebrates what makes them uniquely Ghanaian.

She added that winners of the land will be announced weekly by Guinness, and that consumers can find all the latest news about the promotion on the Guinness Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Guinness.Gh.

Guinness is a bold, distinctive beer that has been proudly brewed here in Ghana for over 57 years. It is an iconic beer that isn’t afraid to express itself, a beer that has the darkest liquid, but the brightest flavours.

–

Source: Guinness Ghana