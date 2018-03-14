Pensioners call for National Health Endowment Fund

The National Pensioners Association of Ghana is advocating the establishment of a National Health Endowment Fund to cater for the health needs of its members.

The Association’s General Secretary, Edward Ameyibor, made the proposal at its Annual National Conference held in Tamale.

The conference was in commemoration of the Association’s Silver Jubilee.

Edward Ameyibor maintained that the National Health Endowment Fund was long overdue.

“The fund is necessary because there are certain illnesses workers contract when they are still in office.”

“There are certain diseases no matter who you are unless you are supported by the state you will not be able to support yourself.”

Mr. Ameyibor further lamented that, “There are heart problems, kidney, liver and on top of these problems there is cancer as well.”

“In Europe, issues of this nature are being paid by the citizenry. They have a national endowment fund to support it.”

He implored government and the Trades Union Congress (TUC), to secure a Post Retirement Health Care package for pensioners.

“Workers are left to foot their medical bills when they go on retirement. If you are working with a radio station and when you are injured the many times you are in the office, they will pay your bills but when you leave the office the business is ended.”

He renewed the Association’s cordial relations with SSNIT, saying, “Our relationship with SSNIT is important to us, and we hope to drive more benefits from this relationship. This is why we are interested and are demanding that our pension funds are prudently managed. For many of us, the SSNIT pension is all we have and it must not be threatened.”

Area Manager of SSNIT in charge of Northern Region, Joss- Arris Bougre, reassured the pensioners that their welfare remained SSNIT’s major concern.

“The welfare of pensioners is a concern to SSNIT and I am very happy that the General Secretary said this platform is meant to come out with strategies. I want to assure you that SSNIT is ever ready to support to improve the situation.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana