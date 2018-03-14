Harvest Praise 2018 slatted for March 30

On Good Friday, March 30, the mother of all gospel concerts will be unveiled in Ghana at the new plush 15,000 seater Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra.

It’s the Bigger, Better and Greater edition of Harvest Praise.

With a sizzling side kick of a weeklong celebration, Harvest Praise 2018 will parade the biggest gospel music stars ever to hit one stage.

American Gospel music sensation, Anthony Brown and the Group Therapy with their strong youth appeal, will draw the biggest youth audience for this year’s event. Worship dynamite, Victoria Orenze from Nigeria comes up with an electrifying performance and a radical ministration under unction.

Edwin Dadson has stamped HP 2018 edition with his Bigger Better and Greater album and has already composed an anniversary rendition of the hit song.

Yaw Sarpong has proven that, age has everything to do with quality wine and he is ready to prove his act with fresh anointing and smart stage craft to thrill patrons. The evergreen Harvest Gospel Choir, KODA and many more will set the Fantasy Dome ablaze for God on March 30.

This year, the mother of gospel music concerts – Harvest Praise celebrates two decades of pioneering and leading musical evangelism in Ghana, Africa. It will be a one weeklong celebration to re-enact the formula and principles behind HP’s phenomenal consistent success over the years in drawing souls to God.

There will also be a symposium to provide a moment of reflection and learning about gospel music event management, the funding dilemma and keeping Christ at the centre of it all.

One of the biggest differentiator of Harvest Praise – HP Kids, is also glowing in the anniversary shine this year in a bigger space, and fun packed performances including the Preachers, King’s Kid and many more.

It’s a Bigger, Better and Greater edition they call it and it promises to deliver just that. With a choice of a new venue of the new plush Fantasy Dome seating audience of 15,000, HP 2018 is expected to be truly Bigger, Better and Greater!

It is only one session starting at 4 pm. Tickets can be purchased by dialling short code *447*15# for e-delivery. Tickets are also available at all HCI branches, all uniBank branches, Citi Fm, Sunny Fm, Sweet Melodies FM, Airport Shell and online at harvestpraiseofficial.com and mysoftticket.com. Harvest Praise at 20 is powered by the Harvest International Ministries in Partnership with Unibank and Citi FM.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana