Ghana to partner Nigeria to fight crime

The government of Ghana has indicated that it will join forces with its neighbor Nigeria to deal with the evolving security threat within the West African Sub-region.

There have been recent reports of terrorist attacks and other security concerns in countries such as Mali, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

Analysts have called for close collaboration between governments in the continent to ensure the threats are adequately dealt with.

Ghana’s Minister of State in Charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, while speaking at the opening ceremony of a program dubbed Exchange of Good Practices on Legislations of Security Related Committees in the National Assembly of Nigeria and Parliament of Ghana at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre in Accra, said the cordial relationship between the two countries must lead to stronger collaboration to help deal with security threats that confront both countries.

“The security environment in Africa is changing rapidly and policymakers and legislators need to develop the right skills and competencies to be able to formulate the right policies to support the security agencies to overcome the challenges,” he said.

“The trans-national and cross-border nature of these security threats will require that policymakers and legislators exchange best practices and learn lessons from collaborative policy options and actions. There is no better way than to join hands with Nigeria to affirm the longstanding relationship between the people and governments of both countries,” he added.

Although Ghana is relatively more secure than Nigeria, it believes a collaboration with Nigeria can help it deal with emerging security threats in the country.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged increased vigilance especially in the country’s capital Accra, to prevent possible terrorist threats.

“I think that Ghana is stable, Ghana is secure, and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that image, that reality of Ghana continues,” Akufo-Addo said, during an interaction with journalists at the Flagstaff House to mark his first year in office.

