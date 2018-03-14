Ashanti Police rounds up 46 suspects in swoop

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has rounded up 46 criminal suspects in its latest swoop at various hideouts in the Kumasi metropolis.

According to the Command, this was part of measures to curb violent crimes within the metropolis and the region as a whole.

The swoops were conducted at places such as Asafo BB, Oforikrom, Bantama, Kwadaso Borla, Suame, Krofrom and Adum Railways.

The ages of the suspects ranged between 20 and 35 years. Police have also impounded an unregistered motorbike.

Police also retrieved substances believed to be Indian hemp from some of the suspects.

Addressing journalists in Kumasi on 13th March 2018, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah, said the suspects have been placed in custody assisting in investigations.

He said the Command will soon parade the suspects to give victims the opportunity to identify them.

COP Ken Yeboah assured the residents in the region of its resolve to fight crime to its barest minimum.

He also called on the public to support the command in fighting crime by giving credible, reliable, accurate and timely information that will lead to the arrest of suspected criminals.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/Citifmonline.com/Ghana