We’re ready to support gov’t – Solar manufacturing firm

Mr. Ofori Boateng, the CEO of SPS, the largest Solar PV Module manufacturers in West Africa, has stated that Solar companies in Ghana are ready and equipped to partner government meet their proposed solar energy goals.

Commenting on the statements made by the President at the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit over the weekend, Mr. Boateng stated that “Solar Companies in Ghana are more than ready and well equipped to help government increase the contribution of Solar in the Power Mix from the current 1% as stated by President Nana Akufo-Addo.”

“As the first Solar PV manufacturers in the country, we know the challenges that our industry faces, and we are grateful that President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to building the domestic capacity in the manufacturing and assembling of solar energy systems in the country.”

Mr. Boateng also stated that, all the initiatives proposed by the President can easily be attained with the right private sector partnership.

“As the first and largest manufacturers of Solar PV Systems within West Africa and distributors of solar accessories for over 10 years, SPS is willing to work with the Government in meeting all of it’s goals.”

SPS has West Africa’s first and largest solar manufacturing plant, and has a production capacity of 32MW which will be upgraded to 150 MW by the end of 2018.

Its parent company, Strategic Security Systems, has under the “Solar Lighting Programme,’ distributed 1.2 million solar torch lights to farmers across cocoa, sheanut and coffee growing areas of the country.

SPS is currently partnering with government to develop the 50 MW Solar Hybrid Bui Power Authority Project which is scheduled to commence before the end of 2018.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana