We’ll continue abandoned Mahama projects – Gov’t

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has announced plans by the government to continue all infrastructure projects started by the Mahama administration.

Dr. Bawumia says the move is one surest way of making Ghanaians benefit from such projects.

Speaking at the commissioning of the second phase of the security service housing scheme at the Eastern Naval Command in Tema, Dr. Bawumia said the government will also begin the completion of projects started under the Kufuor administration

“We have to make sure that this is the way governance continues. When one government starts a project, do not abandon it, try and complete it,” Bawumia said.

Many have expressed fears that the new government, having outlined its own development program for the country, will abandon infrastructural projects commenced by the John Mahama government.

The practice of abandoning started projects whenever a new government takes over office has been viewed as a major threat to the country’s development agenda.

President Akufo-Addo in a previous interaction with journalists also assured that “the infrastructural commitments that were in place when we came to office are going to continue, including of course the road network in the country and in Kumasi in particular.”

While interacting with journalists some 6 months after assuming office, he indicated that across the country, the number of projects and other resources that have been abandoned “because of change in government is alarming, that is why we established a national asset recovery unit that is going to find ways to leverage these assets”.

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana