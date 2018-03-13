NADMO adopts safety measures ahead of rainy season

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), says it has intensified its educational programmes to ensure the safety of lives and properties ahead of the rainy season.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a core course program on Humanitarian Assistance in West Africa, the Deputy Director General of NADMO in charge of Technical and Reforms, Seji Saji Amedonu, said his outfit was collaborating with local authorities to enforce building and sanitation laws in order to prevent any form of disasters this year.

“This year, it is looking like the rains are coming in much earlier than expected, quite a number of the flood we have is as a result of man-made activities, sanitation issue is one,” he said.

He said the educational programmes for this year will cover all the districts, and that every assembly will tackle sanitation issues critically to prevent any disastrous flooding.

Mr. Samuel Atta-Akyea, Minister of Works and Housing, has also revealed that government has put together a road-map to provide permanent infrastructure solution to the perennial flooding in Accra.

He explained that because the capital expenditure for the provision of the drainage and sewage to fix the recurring floods are beyond the national budget, there is the need to seek external help to address the problem.

Mr. Atta-Akyea said this on the second day of the debate on the 2018 budget statement in Parliament.

He said it will cost the country over $700 million to effectively and permanently deal with the perennial flooding in Greater Accra Region alone.

“My only new approach will be finding money. The engineering sense won’t change. We are not going to reinvent the wheel. The engineers have put together the solution. All we need to do as a solution is to get the cash. If you have the money, the engineers will just roll out the plans and they will start working and you won’t see this again.”

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana