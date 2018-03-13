Minister urges Bluecrest trainees to help fight cyber-crime

The Deputy Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, has asked the 2017 graduates of Bluecrest College to use their expertise acquired from the school to assist the country fight cyber-crime.

According to him, the negative impact of cyber-crime in the country cannot be underestimated.

Speaking at Bluecrest College’s 12th graduation ceremony, Mr. Quartey said products of Bluecrest must take up the challenge to help bring an end to this canker.

“It is my hope and prayer that the products of this school and many more will spread this creative and innovative ability to fight this canker through the use of information technology. We will count on you to help fight the increase in cyber-crimes across the country.”

Former Principal of the College of Technology Education, University of Education, Kumasi, Professor James Flolu, who was the guest speaker charged the graduates to make themselves resourceful to the country.

“Create jobs for yourselves and employ others. You have sufficient training you are adequately equipped. Remember that to be successful in life, you need to live above reproach. Be disciplined, honest, morally sound, and embrace hard work. Be men and women of integrity and be the change you would like to become.”

The school over the weekend passed out one hundred and seventy-six students who studied various courses such as information communication technology, banking and finance and human resource management.

BlueCrest College is accredited by National Accreditation Board of Ghana as a Private Tertiary Institution. BlueCrest College is increasingly popular among its clientele due to the diverse nature of quality programmes offered to students.

The College has an innovative approach that incorporates multiple intelligence pedagogy to suit different learning styles. Students are imparted with strong theory and practical skills by its internationally reputed local & international faculty.

–

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana