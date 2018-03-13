Embattled Indian businessman, Ashok Sivaram deported again

Indian businessman, Ashok Sivaram, has been extradited for the second time from Ghana by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service.

This follows a Supreme Court ruling where the Justices unanimously overturned a high court ruling which ordered the residential and work permits of Mr. Sivaram to be restored after the Immigration Service and the Interior Ministry deported him.

According to the Justices of the Supreme Court, the High Court judge erred in granting the order that compelled the Immigration Service to provide the permit.

They also indicated that the judge exceeded her jurisdiction.

Citi News sources at the Ghana Immigration Service revealed that he was deported on Sunday after officials of the service stormed his residence.

Meanwhile, workers of his company Jai Mai Communication Limited on Monday staged a demonstration, protesting the deportation.

According to them, this could lead to job losses, a situation they fear will impact on them negatively.

Background

The GIS, following an order by the Interior Ministry in June 2017, deported Mr. Sivaram on the premise that he had forged his marriage certificate in an application for citizenship, which led his lawyer to contest his deportation by seeking judicial review.

The High Court, which first heard the case, upheld the businessman’s application and quashed his deportation order on July 31 on the grounds that the Interior Minister exceeded his jurisdiction.

The applicant, after the failure of the GIS to comply with the first order, sought an order from the court in September the same year to compel them to comply with the first order.

The High Court once again ordered the GIS to restore the Residence and Work Permit of Mr. Sivaram within seven days, and also ordered the GIS’s assigns, agents and servants to desist from harassing him until his application before the Service was duly processed.

The GIS, represented by the Attorney General’s office, after the second case, filed a stay of proceedings at the High Court which was subsequently dismissed.

They went ahead to appeal the ruling in the Court of Appeal which was also dismissed leading them to the Supreme Court.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana