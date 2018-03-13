Black Queens to be rewarded with $32,000 after WAFU triumph

The government has announced a reward package of $32,000 for the players of Ghana’s female national team, the Black Queens, for winning the WAFU Zone B tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire last month.

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo’s team defeated host Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 in the final to secure the victory.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ session in Accra on Tuesday; Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah said the financial package was government’s compensation for a good job done.

“The ministry has approved $32,000 for our Queens and from here, the chief accountant will pay their money to them,” he said.

“We appreciate their hard work and this is our way of saying thank you.”

Ghana will host the 2018 Women’s AFCON and the tournament formed part of preparations for the competition which kicks off in November.

–

By: Fentuo Tahiru/citifmonline.com/Ghana