Akufo-Addo back home from India

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived home on Monday after attending the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), held in New Delhi, India over the weekend.

His attendance at the ISA Summit was at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

The Summit, attended by 25 other Heads of State and Government, provided a dedicated platform for co-operation amongst solar resource rich countries, aimed at realizing “the common goals of increasing the use of solar energy in meeting the energy needs of ISA member countries in a safe, convenient, affordable, equitable and sustainable manner.”

President Akufo-Addo told the Summit that Ghana was committed and determined to increasing solar energy in the country’s energy mix.

He further assured that in keeping with Ghana’s commitments under the Paris Agreement, his government would take the needed steps to ensure that the country attains utility-scale solar electricity from about 22.5 megawatts to 250 megawatts by 2030.

President Akufo-Addo informed the Summit that a major strategy to achieving those targets in Ghana, was to build the relevant domestic capacity in the manufacture and assembling of solar energy systems and accessories within Ghana.

“This will also help create job opportunities for our vibrant and hardworking youth. Ghana is a haven of peace and security. My government is keen on building the most business-friendly environment for investment, especially investment in the renewable energy sector.”

“Our country is endowed with great potential, where security and the rule of law are upheld, where investments are secure, and by the end of the year, we are projected to be the fastest growing economy in the world.”

The President was met on arrival at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Obed Akwa and some Ministers of state and Senior Government Officials.

Source: GNA